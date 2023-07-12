Sreeleela replaces Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s film

The power game of stardom seems very intriguing in South cinema right now. While amazing films have been coming from the industry, the star quotient in the industry is at its peak. And joining that league seems to be actress Sreeleela, who is emerging as a new favourite of many directors. We have learnt that Sreeleela has now replaced Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s next.

Before replacing Rashmika, Sreeleela also replaced Pooja Hegde in Guntur Kaaram. Pooja who shared a very strong bond with Trivikram, left fans shocked when she opted out of his film.

However, Sreeleela became the perfect choice to step into Pooja’s shoes. Even with Venky and Rashmika, something similar has happened. Venky who considers Rashmika as her lucky charm seems to be turning his attention towards Sreeleela.

Yes, the buzz has it that replacing Rashmika is being considered and Sreeleela might take that spot. Well, after several stellar performances she has delivered, she is truly paving her way to stardom.

The actress seems to be giving her competitors a run for the money and has become the industry’s favourite. At present, she has over half a dozen films under her kitty at present.

Between 2023-2024, Sreeleela will be starring in Aadikeshava, Skanda, Bhagvanth Kesari, #Nithin32, Guntur Kaaram, VD12, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.