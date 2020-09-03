Srinidhi Shetty is ‘excited’ about resuming the shoot of ‘KGF Chapter 2’

Actress Srinidhi Shetty became a household name when she acted alongside Kannada star Yash in the pan-India blockbuster KGF, adding a new dimension to her career. She will be reprising her role in KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the first part. The film was supposed to hit screens but that might not happen as the shoot was put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



Srinidhi is set to resume the shoot of the biggie in Bengaluru, returning to the sets after nearly six months. Speaking to Cinema Express, the newcomer said that she is excited about returning to work and feels it is almost like ‘going back to school’ after a vacation.

“March 3 was the last day of work. I returned from Hyderabad after finishing a crucial portion for KGF Chapter 2. As of today, it is going to be six months of non-shoot. I feel like I’m back after a long vacation and I am dying to resume work. I am happy that it is finally happening,” added the actress.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is an actioner that features Yash in a dashing avatar. The film revolves around the adventures of ‘Rocky Bhai’ and is likely to have a strong emotional connection. It is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part, which makes it a high stakes affair.

The cast includes Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. ‘Baba’ is making his Sandalwood debut with the biggie and this has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. His Viking-like look has already taken social media by storm, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

Raveena had previously impressed the Sandalwood audience with her performance in Upendra and it remains to be seen if KGF Chapter 2 turns out to be a game-changer for the ‘Mast Mast’ one.

KGF Chapter 2 might hit screens during Sankranti 2021.