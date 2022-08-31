SRK brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam

SRK brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam, feasts on modaks

Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali are the festivals when fans of the star eagerly await an update on the way he celebrates each occasion every year

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 31 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 22:12 ist

Keeping up with his tradition of bringing home Lord Ganpati every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan this time around welcomed the god with AbRam. or as he likes to fondly call him, "The li'l one".

As the city of Mumbai soaks in the colours of its biggest festival, SRK welcomed the god to his Mannat residence in the Bandra area. The father-son duo then feasted on the modaks (dumplings with sweet stuffing) to their hearts' content.

Sharing a picture of Lord Ganpati on social media, SRK wrote in the caption: "Ganpatiji welcomed home by li'l one and me. The modaks after were delicious; the learning is, through hard work, perseverance and faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!"

Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali are the festivals when fans of the star eagerly await an update on the way he celebrates each occasion every year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News
India News
Ganesh Chaturthi

What's Brewing

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

 