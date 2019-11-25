SRK to co-produce 'Bob Biswas' with Sujoy Ghosh

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced his next production, "Bob Biswas", featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

The actor, who is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with director Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production, took to Twitter to share the news.

"#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma," Shah Rukh tweeted, along with a photo with Abhishek.

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller "Kahaani". Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Biswas was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

However, it is not confirmed if "Bob Biswas" is a spin-off of the character though Sujoy is associated with both the films. Diya Annapurna Ghosh will direct the new project.

Red Chillies announced the project, writing, "Nomoshkar", a hat-tip to Biswas' catchphrase, "Nomoshkar... ek minute," which he used before killing his target.

Abhishek said he is looking forward to working in the film.

"Excited to announce my next film! Bob Biswas. Can’t wait to get started. Working with many favourites. @iamsrk @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh," he wrote.

Sujoy said he needs "blessings and good wishes" for the film, adding, "And a minute of your time."