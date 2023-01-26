SRK's love story with India: A list of binge worthy Shah Rukh Khan movies this Republic Day

With the entire nation posing with the posters of Shahrukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'(to boast or to burn), the actor has revived the hopes of B-Town with a record-breaking recovery that his comeback movie has been making.

While some may limit the greatness of SRK to just being the king of romance(no, don’t get weak on your knees yet, it is a long copy), he is way more than a relief to one-sided lovers and hopeless romantics.

The 'badshah' of Bollywood is also a proud patriot!

Why are we talking about SRK on Republic Day (apart from the fact that we can talk about him daily)? With the conclusion of the major events of R-Day and a chunk of our day still left, why not indulge in some entertaining desh bhakti!

Here is a list of Khan-starrer movies that you can binge-watch today:

Pathaan

"Ek soldier yeh nahi puchta ki desh ne uske liye kya kiya, puchta hai voh desh ke liye kya kar sakta ha. Jai Hind."(A soldier doesn't ask what the country has done for him but asks what he can do for the country). With SRK playing an exiled spy who is summoned to save the nation from a terror group, the plot makes it a perfect republic day watch!

Main hoon naa

An undercover soldier on a mission to strengthen India-Pakistan ties goes to Darjeeling to live with his mother and brother who are oblivious of their relation to him, Main Hoon Naa will make you smile, cry, laugh and go back to crying! SRK at his best, Major Ram is the epitome of the perfect son, brother, lover and most importantly a patriot in this movie.

Chak de India

Kabir Khan, coach of the Indian National women’s team is set to prove his loyalty to India. “Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhayi dete hai, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai, INDIA.” Getting a bunch of sportswomen to play hockey while making sure they do not slit each other’s throats in the process, this movie promises drama, suspense and an urge to stand in your seat and sing at the climax!

Swades

Playing the role of Mohan Bhargava, an NRI scientist working at NASA, this film is the perfect watch to help us reconnect with the Bharat we have all grown up in. In our quest to attain success and growth, we tend to forget where we come from and Swades is the much-needed touch we need with our roots.

Phir bhi dil hai hindustani

While the movie is primarily about journalism and the TRP war, it later unfolds into a united fight between two journalists against a corrupt politician to get justice for a common man. Soon the journalists are joined by a bunch of patriots carrying the national flag with Phir bhi dil hai hindustani playing in the background. Journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy and India being the largest democracy in the world, this movie makes for a perfect binge on the 74th Republic Day!

Don’t have the time to watch an entire movie, just listen to the title track and you will be pumped till the next R-Day.