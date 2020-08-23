SS Rajamouli comments on the release date of his magnum opus 'Rise Roar Revolt'

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which features Tollywood stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads. The pan-India biggie was originally supposed to release on January 8, 2021 but the plan has been dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a recent interaction with the media, the Eega helmer said that he’ll need at least seven to eight months to wrap up RRR once the shoot of the film gets underway. He also indicated that he currently does not have a clear idea regarding the release date.

“It is very difficult to say when the release of mutlistarrer RRR will be. I think anywhere after seven to eight months from the time of resuming the shoot of RRR,” he added.

RRR, touted be bigger than the Baahubali saga, is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters. Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetharamaraju while the ‘Young Tiger’ essays the role of Komaran Bheem. The pan-India biggie has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson.

Actress Shriya Saran too is a part of the magnum opus, which reunites her with her Chatrapathi director. RRR is likely to have plenty of elevation scenes and strong patriotic undertones.

Coming back to SS Rajamouli, he recently recovered from Covid-19 much to the relief of his fans. He will be doing a film with ‘Super Star’ Mahesh Babu after wrapping up RRR. He also wants to make a film based on the Mahabharata. The 'dream project', however, is unlikely to take off anytime in the near future.