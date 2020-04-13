SS Rajamouli reveals the reason behind casting Alia Bhatt in ‘RRR’

The much-loved Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. During a recent interaction with a leading website, the Baahubali helmer said that he decided to cast Bollywood’s resident ‘Student’ in the magnum opus as she has an innocent and vulnerable look, which might help her add a new dimension to the flick.

He added that she was supposed to shoot her portions in April but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and confirmed that the team will soon figure out new dates for the star.

RRR, touted to be bigger and grander than the Baahubali saga, revolves around the fictional exploits of two legendary freedom fighters. The film features ‘Young Tiger’ Jr NTR and ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan as the parallel leads. The supporting cast includes Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson of Thor fame.

RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021. Many feel, the biggie will set the box office on fire if it manages to keep its date with the aam janta.

Coming back to Alia, she was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed Kalank that failed to make an impact at the box office. The magnum opus had a stellar cast that included Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. She will next be seen in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2.

The film, a sequel to the cult film Sadak, is one of the most important movies of her career. She also has the much-hyped Brahmastra in her kitty, which marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

