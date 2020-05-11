SS Rajamouli says box office success gives him a high

SS Rajamouli is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most celebrated names in Telugu cinema. The ace filmmaker is yet to deliver a flop and this bears testimony to his skills as a storyteller. According to 123Telugu, ‘Jakkanna’ recently said that he is really happy when his movies do well at the box office as this helps them reach a wide audience.

SSR began his career with the 2001 release Student No 1 that exceeded expectations and proved to be a game-changer for its leading man Jr NTR. He subsequently directed hits such as Yamandonga, Vikramarkudu, Eega, and Magadheera and consolidated his standing in the industry. It was, however, the 2015 release Baahubali that made him a pan-India star. The Prabhas starrer proved to be a blockbuster and received rave reviews from all corners.

The film’s sequel Baahubali 2 became a bigger hit than the first part and redefined the tenets of Indian cinema. He will be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) that marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Ram Charan, once the coronavirus situation improves. The film, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters.

The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson. RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021,

He also has a movie with Mahesh Babu in his kitty, which will go on the floors after RRR hits theaters.