SS Rajamouli says he found the Oscar winner ‘Parasite’ boring

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who became a pan-India name with Baahubali franchise, recently criticised the Oscar-winning Korean drama Parasite and said that he found the Bong Joon-ho movie quite boring. He added that he slept off hallway through the flick and implied that the film was an underwhelming affair.

His comments created a fair deal of buzz on social media with most movie buffs agreeing with the director. However, a section of the audience, disagreed with him and trolled the Magadheera helmer.

Ok @ssrajamouli, maybe #Parasite is not for you. Maybe your taste in films is different and maybe you like mostly big scale entertainers like your own films or marvel films. But pls cmnt on any film only after watching it properly and not sleeping midway-Not a movie buff’s trait — Chiranjeev Gorur (@Chiranjeev100) April 21, 2020

Parasite toh mujhe badi pasand aayi thi bro @ssrajamouli — 🍷 (@FrolicKitten_) April 21, 2020

To be honest #Parasite is plain bore! — Krishna మాధవ (@KriishMadhav) April 20, 2020

Parasite, which bagged awards in several categories at the Oscars 2020, revolved around what happens when a financially-challenged family manipulates members of a wealthy household to get employment. The film received rave reviews for its shocking climax and layered narrative. Some movie buffs, however, claimed that the plot of Parasite was similar to that of the Tamil film Minsara Kanna.

Coming back to SS Rajamouli, he is likely to resume work on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) once the coronavirus situation improves. The magnum opus revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters and is touted be bigger than the Baahubali saga. The period-drama features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the two heroes. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt. The Raazi star was supposed to film her portions in April but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 as a Sankranti release.

SS Rajamouli will be teaming up with ‘Super Star’ Mahesh Babu for a pan-India movie after wrapping up RRR. Many feel, the flick has the potential to establish ‘Prince’ as a pan-India star.

