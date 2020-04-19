SS Rajamouli to work with Mahesh Babu after wrapping up ‘RRR’

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who became a pan-India sensation with the Baahubali series, recently confirmed that he will soon be teaming up with Tollywood‘s resident ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu for a grand commercial drama. The film, which is yet to be titled, will be announced next year and is slated to go on the floors in 2022.

Reports of the two teaming up had surfaced earlier as well but things went nowhere. However, now that ‘Jakanna’ has confirmed the news, it appears the film will eventually materialise.

Meanwhile, SSR will resume work on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) once the coronavirus situation improves. The period-drama, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga and revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson of Thor fame, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn.

RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 as a Sankranti release. It, however, might not be able to keep its date with fans due to the COVID-19 crisis.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-packed Sarileru Neekevvaru that featured him in a dashing new avatar. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 fame, did well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The cast of the film included Vijayshanti, Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj.

‘Super Star’ will next be seen in a film helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. There has also been talk of him joining hands with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame for a pan-India biggie.

Read: SS Rajamouli reveals the reason behind casting Alia Bhatt in ‘RRR’