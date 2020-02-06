SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' postponed, gets an awesome new release date

The makers of the eagerly-awaited pan-India biggie RRR, on Wednesday, confirmed that the SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus has been postponed and will now hit screens on January 8, 2021, as opposed to July 2020

"#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th," tweeted the team.

Many feel that the makers have chosen the best possible release date for the biggie as the Sankranti festivities will ensure a solid opening at the box office, helping it outperform the ace filmmaker's previous outing Baahubali 2. This should also help the flick stay unstoppable over the extended weekend, setting several records along the way. Moreover, the scale of the project alone should ensure that it gets a solo release, which is a recipe for commercial glory. All in all, the proposed release date is best for business.

RRR is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, marking the first collaboration between the two young heartthrobs. The inside talk is that RRR has the potential to open new avenues for 'Mega Power Star' and 'Young Tiger', helping them become international sensations. Touching upon this, the Yevadu hero had once implied that the biggie might help him fulfill his B-town ambitions.

"I strongly believe SS Rajamouli's RRR is a perfect film to return to the Hindi industry. It'll happen next year when we complete the project," he had added.

RRR has a stellar cast that also includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Ajay Devgn. The grapevine also suggests that Shriya Saran will be playing an important role in the film but this is yet to be confirmed.