SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR' to release in 2022: Report

Ace director S S Rajamouli is working on his latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 13 but that may not happen due to the Covid-19 situation, according to a report carried by Bollywood Hungama.

Major portions of the biggie are still pending and are likely to be wrapped up only once things return to normal. The buzz is that it might release in theatres on next year during Sankranti if the team is able to wrap up the project on time.

RRR is a period drama that revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters--Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Jr NTR essays the role of the tribal leader while Ram Charan plays the iconic freedom fighter.

The film is being shot on a budget of Rs 400 crore, which makes it bigger than the Baahubali franchise. It stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. The actor will be seen in a graceful new avatar in the film, which has piqued the curiosity of the fans.

RRR has a stellar supporting cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Alison Doody. Brit actor Daisy Edgar-Jones was supposed to be a part of the multi-starrer but opted out due to 'family circumstances'. There were talks of Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen joining the cast but is unlikely to happen.

SSR, meanwhile, has already finalised his next project. The Eega helmer will be collaborating with Mahesh Babu for an action-packed adventure drama after wrapping up RRR. The proposed movie will feature 'Prince' in a new avatar and may have several elevation scenes. One is likely to get more clarity on its cast and plot once it formally begins shoot.