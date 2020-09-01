SSR case: Rhea Chakraborty's parents to be questioned by CBI

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's parents arrived at the DRDO guest house here on Tuesday for questioning by the CBI in connection with the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

This is the first time that Chakraborty's parents are being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

Her father Indranjit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by Patna Police for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money, he said.

The actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty have not been called by the probing team on Tuesday so far.

She was grilled for around 35 hours over the last four days while her brother was quizzed for the last five days.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.