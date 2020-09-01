Rhea Chakraborty's parents to be questioned by CBI

SSR case: Rhea Chakraborty's parents to be questioned by CBI

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 01 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 15:13 ist
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: PTI Photo

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's parents arrived at the DRDO guest house here on Tuesday for questioning by the CBI in connection with the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

This is the first time that Chakraborty's parents are being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

Her father Indranjit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by Patna Police for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money, he said.

The actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty have not been called by the probing team on Tuesday so far.

She was grilled for around 35 hours over the last four days while her brother was quizzed for the last five days.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput
CBI

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Face shield vs face masks

Covid-19: Face shield vs face masks

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

 