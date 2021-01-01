Star Wars voice actor Tom Kane suffers stroke

Star Wars voice actor Tom Kane suffers stroke; unable to speak efficiently, daughter says

Kane, also known for his work on 'The Powerpuff Girls' and 'Call of Duty', is receiving speech, occupational and physical therapy in Kansas City

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 01 2021, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 12:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Voice actor Tom Kane, known for his work on shows like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Archer", suffered a stroke in October that has left him largely unable to speak.

In a post on Kane’s Facebook page, his daughter Sam shared the details of the incident.

“He had a left-side stroke that gave him right-sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain. This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell. He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now," the post read.

Kane, who is also known for his work on Cartoon Network’s “The Powerpuff Girls" and "Call of Duty" video game, is now receiving speech, occupational and physical therapy in Kansas City in an effort to regain those abilities.

“My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech. He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post. Lots of love from our family to yours," Sam concluded.

She also shared a few recent photographs of Kane.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Star Wars
Actor
stroke

What's Brewing

'Solo Brathuke So Better' lives up to expectations

'Solo Brathuke So Better' lives up to expectations

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

A 12-year-old’s letter to her post-pandemic self

A 12-year-old’s letter to her post-pandemic self

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 