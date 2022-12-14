Stephen Boss, former DJ of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show', dies: Report

American television personality and former DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died on Wednesday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to People.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."