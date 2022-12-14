Former DJ of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' dies: Report

Stephen Boss, former DJ of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show', dies: Report

'It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,' Boss's wife, Allison Holker, said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2022, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 21:27 ist
Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Credit: Instagram//sir_twitch_alot

American television personality and former DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died on Wednesday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to People.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs

Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs

Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true

Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

 