'West Side Story' to release in India on December 10

Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' to release in India on December 10

The film revolves around young love and intense rivalries

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 19 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 16:27 ist
The official poster of 'West Side Story'. Credit: PR Handout

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's much-awaited film West Side Story is set to hit Indian theatres on December 10, the makers announced on Friday.

The film is an adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.

Penned by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

The film, after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released theatrically by 20th Century Studios both in India and the US.

Taking to Instagram, 20th Century Studios, shared the new release date of the movie.

 

“Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" | Featurette | 20th Century Studios. Go behind the scenes in the making of Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory in this new featurette. Experience the film only in theaters December 10,” the post read.

The movie stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

"West Side Story" is produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Steven Spielberg
Hollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 