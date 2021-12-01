Stop calling me 'thala', Actor Ajith urges fans and media

Popular Tamil actor Ajith on Wednesday appealed to his fans, media, and the public not to call him as 'thala' (leader), a title that has now become synonymous with him.

Ajith, who has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, is media-shy and does not interact with the press often. In a terse statement issued through his manager Suresh Chandra, Ajith made a fervent appeal to his “genuine fans” not to address him as thala.

“To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before by name,” the statement said.

Not just his fans, but media, producers, and distributors also began addressing Ajith as thala over the years. He was given the title for the first time in the 2001-superhit film Dheena.

“I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love. Ajith,” the statement further read.

