David Harbour and Lily Allen are married

Stranger Things star David Harbour and Lily Allen are married

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 10 2020, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 12:01 ist
Actor David Harbour. Credit: AFP

 "Stranger Things" star David Harbour has tied the knot with his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Lily Allen.

The couple got married in a low-key, socially distanced ceremony at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday.

They shared the news of their respective social media handles, with Harbour saying that the marriage was officiated by an impersonator of music legend Elvis Presley.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour, 45, wrote alongside photos from the ceremony.

"Refreshments were served at a small reception following," he added.

Harbour and Allen, 35, were first linked in January this year, when they attended a BAFTA tea party together.

In May, Allen posted pictures on Instagram in which she was wearing an engagement ring, but the couple never officially confirmed their engagement.

Prior to Allen, Harbour dated "Fantastic Beasts" star Alison Sudol.

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper with whom she shares two daughters. The couple divorced in 2018.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

David Harbour
Las Vegas
marriage
Entertainment
BAFTA

What's Brewing

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

For Amazon, home deliveries did what drones could not

For Amazon, home deliveries did what drones could not

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

The wings of diversity

The wings of diversity

 