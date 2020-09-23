Streaming service Peacock picks up 'Mr Mercedes' series

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 23 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 11:16 ist
Mr Mercedes on Peacock. Credit: IMDb

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has acquired crime-thriller drama series Mr Mercedes.

The show, developed by David E Kelley of Big Little Lies fame, is based on Stephen King’s bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy.

The first two seasons of the series, which started in 2017, had premiered on AT&T Audience Network.

According to Deadline, the two instalments will premiere exclusively on the Peacock on October 15. The streamer will also announce a premiere date for show's upcoming season three.

Starring Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway in the lead, the show follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.

Mr Mercedes also featured Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.

Kelley and Dennis Lehane wrote and executive produced seasons one and two along with King. Jack Bender serves as director and executive producer.

series
NBC

