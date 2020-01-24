'Street Dancer 3D' review: This Varun Dhawan starrer does not meet expectations

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva

Director: Remo D'Souza

Rating: 2/5

The eagerly-awaited Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, is an okayish entertainer that fails to meet expectations. The film revolves around the surprising events, which compel two rival dance groups to come together and also touches upon issues like immigration and family pressure.

The basic plot is quite simple and might initially remind one of Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. However, it is not able to reach its potential as the execution is not as good as expected.

The screenplay spreads itself thin and this dilutes Street Dancer 3D's impact big time. Barring the 'bhaiyaa' track none of the subplots have any depth, whatsoever. The track involving the Shraddha and her family, in particular, is quite disappointing and seems like a desperate attempt to add an Iqbal/Secret Superstar touch to the flick.

The first half is decent and has a breezy feel to it. However, the second half becomes all too predictable. In fact, most of the 'theatre moments' /twists are easy to guess and this dilutes their impact.

Coming to the performances, Varun is terrific and impresses with his energy levels. He also handles the emotional sequences well. Shraddha makes a decent impact and proves she has 'got the moves'. Prabhudeva is under-utilised but steals the show with his effortless dancing. Murali Sharma has virtually nothing to do. The rest of the cast serves its purpose.

Dance is the heart and soul of Street Dancer 3D. However, barring the colourful final sequence, none of the dance scenes register even though they have shot rather stylishly.

The music is average with Muqabala and Dua Karo being the saving grace. The editing is fair as the film does not drag too much. All in all, Street Dancer 3D has the ingredients to be a paisa vasool affair but ends up being a one time watch.