Stuntman's death raises questions over safety standards in Sandalwood

Nearly five years after the 'Maasthi Gudi' mishap that claimed two lives, the Kannada film industry's adherence to safety regulations came under spotlight on Monday as a stuntman died on the sets of the upcoming film 'Love you Rachu' in Jogenahalli near Bidadi.

The film, starring Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram, is directed by Shankar Raj. The tragic incident took place in a coconut farm, where an action sequence was being canned for the last five days. The deceased Vivek, a 35-year-old stuntman from Tamil Nadu, died of electrocution.

While shooting a falling shot, a stuntman was elevated using an industrial crane. He was tied with the help of a metal rope. Vivek was pulling the rope and had to ensure the stuntman fell into a small pool of water.

People from the stunt team told DH that the crane got stuck inside the water and the elevated stuntman came in contact with the high tension wire. While a safety jacket saved the stuntman's life, Vivek was electrocuted as the current passed through the wire.

"Using a metal rope for an action scene near a high voltage line was a blunder. I don't know why the scene was planned so close to the high tension wire," actor Ajay Rao told DH.

The Ramanagara police have taken director Shankar, stunt choreographer Vinod, crane driver Muniraju and farm owner Puttaraju into custody. Incidentally, Vinod is the president of Karnataka Fighters and Fight Masters Association. "The film team hadn't taken permission for shooting at the location," said S Girish, SP, Ramanagara.

The film's producer Guru Deshpande is also under police scanner. "I wasn't there at the spot when the mishap happened. We will provide compensation to the deceased's family," Deshpande told DH.

Vivek, a part of the industry's stunt union, had worked in more than 40 films. It may be recalled that during the shoot of the film 'Maasthi Gudi' in 2016, actors Anil and Uday drowned while performing an action scene at Thippagondanahalli Reservoir. They had jumped from a helicopter into the lake. The film's protagonist Duniya Vijay had miraculously escaped death when a film crew helped him swim ashore.