'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession,' 'Squid Game' or a surprise? Emmy winners to be unveiled on September 12

Competition is tough, according to awards experts, with several shows and stars back in the running after Covid-related filming disruptions kept them away last year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 12 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 14:22 ist
Sarah Snook, Arian Moayed, Brian Cox, Jesse Armstrong, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron and Alan Ruck pose while attending the premiere of the third season of "Succession". Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood stars will gather on Monday night to toast the best of television at the annual Emmy awards, where back-stabbing drama "Succession" will battle South Korean sensation "Squid Game" for the top prize.

The two are competing for the best drama series trophy at the red-carpet ceremony that will be broadcast live on Comcast Corp's NBC network and streamed on Peacock. Longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will host the event starting at 5 p.m. local time (8 p.m. Eastern/midnight GMT) in downtown Los Angeles.

Competition is tough, according to awards experts, with several shows and stars back in the running after Covid-related filming disruptions kept them away last year.

"We're seeing a lot of categories with contenders who have been mainstays for years, and they're competing against each other," said Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez.

"Succession," an HBO series starring Brian Cox as the patriarch of a family jockeying for control of a media dynasty, is a favorite for best drama after racking up a leading 25 nominations. It won the award in 2020.

Newcomer "Squid Game" could pull off a win, however, and if so it would make history as the first non-English language program to claim a series Emmy. The show about life-or-death contests offering the possibility of riches became a global phenomenon when it debuted on Netflix Inc a year ago.

But don't rule out a surprise, awards experts said. Apple TV+ workplace thriller "Severance" has generated recent buzz in Hollywood. Other competitors include Netflix's "Ozark" and AMC's "Better Call Saul," which voters might want to honor for their final seasons.

In the comedy race, Apple TV+ feel-good series "Ted Lasso" is back for more after being named best comedy last year. Its rivals include Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as neighbors who become true-crime podcasters, and ABC's "Abbott Elementary" about teachers at a predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

Short and Martin are competing against each other for best comedy actor, along with "Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis. Contenders for lead comedy actress include Quinta Brunson, the 32-year-old creator and star of "Abbott Elementary, "Insecure" star Issa Rae, and Jean Smart of "Hacks."

"Euphoria" star Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon of "The Morning Show" will face off for drama actress. Cox is up against "Succession" co-star Jeremy Strong, and Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game" for best drama actor.

HBO's "The White Lotus," about wealthy vacationers and workers at a luxury resort, is seen as the frontrunner to win best limited series.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Emmy nominations
Emmy
Entertainment News
US
Hollywood

What's Brewing

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 