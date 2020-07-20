Sudeep begins Phantom Shoot, post Covid-19 lockdown

Sudeep is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and popular names in the Kannada film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, classy look, outspoken nature and intelligent selection of roles. He has acted in quite a few successful flicks, proving that he belongs to the big league. 'Namma Deepanna', on Sunday, began shooting for the eagerly-awaited Phantom, giving fans a reason to rejoice.

Sharing the news, he tweeted that he was happy to get back to work after the Covid-19 lockdown as cinema is his passion.

"Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was in an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema. So here iam.....being,,,,,,, VIKRANTH RONA ,,,again #PhantomBegins,"(sic) he tweeted.

Phantom is an action-drama that features Sudeep in a new avatar. The film is likely to have a stylish look and feel and cater to the mass audience. It reportedly features Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady, which has piqued curiosity.

The coronavirus crisis had a major impact on the film industry as the release dates of several major movies were pushed back. F9, Vijay's Master, Sooryavanshi, and the Nani-starrer V are some of the films that failed to hit screens as planned. 

The shoots of biggies like Radhe Shyam, KGF Chapter 2, and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey too were called off/delayed due to the pandemic. The Covid-19 situation and the subsequent lockdown forced the makers of films such as Gulabo Sitabo and the Kannada legal-drama Law to go in for a digital-only release. Coming back to Sudeep, he was last seen in the actioner Dabangg 3 that did reasonably well at the box office despite releasing amid the anti-CAA protests. The film featured him as the villain opposite Salman Khan. The cast included Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. He will next be seen in the much-hyped Kotigobba 3, co-starring Shraddha Das and Aftab Shivdasani.

