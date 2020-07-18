Sudeep pens a sweet note for his ‘Appa’

Actor Sudeep is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Kannada film industry. An artiste par excellence, he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming screen presence and unparalleled star power. The mass hero is also quite active on social media, which has made him the choice of ‘Gen Y’. Deepanna. On Friday (July 17), took to Twitter to wish his father on his birthday. He called his dad his ‘mentor’ and ‘hero’, adding that he was proud of being his son.

“Happy RETURNS to my mentor,, my strength,,my guide,,my tutor,,my HERO. . Always happy to be under ur shelter Appa. Luv you,” (sic) he tweeted.

Sudeep, who began his career with the commercially-unsuccessful Thayavva, became a household name with his effective performance in Huchcha. Thereafter, he consolidated his standing with films such as Kichcha, Kichcha Huchcha, Ranna and My Autograph. He has also carved a niche for himself in Tollywood with Eega and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor has also been part of Hindi films like Phoonk and Rann.

Sudeep has even tried his luck in Tamil cinema with Puli and Naan Ee (Tamil version of Eega).

The popular hero was last seen in the Hindi biggie Dabangg 3, which featured him as the villain opposite Salman Khan. The action-drama made a good impact at the box office despite releasing amid the anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kotigooba 3, a sequel to the much-loved Kotigooba 2. The film features him in a new avatar and has a strong cast that includes Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani and Shraddha Das.

Sudeep also has Phantom in his kitty. The buzz is that he will also be seen in the Mollywood biggie Marakkar, starring Mohanlal and ‘Lady Superstar’ Manju Warrier.