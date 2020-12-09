Sudeep set to wrap up the final schedule of 'Phantom'

Actor Sudeep has taken to Twitter to confirm that he is set to wrap up the final schedule of his eagerly-awaited Kannada movie Phantom. The star said that he is looking forward to the experience as he likes the shoot locations and the sets 'built around existing structures'.

The mass hero shared a photo in which he is seen in a new avatar.

Phantom, directed by noted filmmaker Anup Bhandari is an action-thriller with a distinctly urban setting. It features Sudeep in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity. The buzz is that the Eega baddie will be seen playing the role of a hunter in the biggie. The movie stars Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady and is an important release for the powerhouse performer.

Anup Bhandari began his career with the critically-acclaimed movie RangiTaranga, which revolved around what happens when a couple performs a ritual to ward off evil spirits. His next release Rajaratha, however, failed to live up to expectations. He was expected to team up with Sudeep for Billa Ranga Baashaa but that did not happen as the two decided to work on Phantom instead.

The film is likely to hit the screens next year.

Sudeep is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3, which opened to a good response at the box office despite amid the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. He will soon be seen in the action-packed movie Kotigobba 3. The film, the third installment of the Kotigobba franchise, has a stellar supporting cast that includes Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebastian and Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani.

There has also been a talk of him essaying a 'key character' in the Malayalam biggie Marakkar, starring Mohanlal, but this is yet to be confirmed. Sudeep might also team up with actor Prithviraj for a pan-India movie.