Sudeep thanks fans for making his birthday memorable, shares a video message

Actor Sudeep, who turned a year older on Wednesday (September 2), has taken to Twitter to thank fans for making his special day more memorable. He said that his well-wishers treated his big day as a festival and made him feel loved. He added that he is grateful to his supporters for their love and made it clear that their support means a lot to him.

A small video to thank all my frnzz for celebrating my bday in such a warm manner. It seemed a festival. Thank you all for loving me unconditionally and for standing by me all these years.

Big hug.🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/4nkkv4ojbi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 6, 2020

'Deepanna', widely regarded as one of the most popular heroes in the Kannada film industry, began his acting career with the 1997 release Thayavva, which failed to make an impact at the box office. It eventually found a foothold in the industry with the critically-acclaimed Huchcha, a remake of Vikram's Sethu.

He subsequently starred in movies such as Kiccha, My Autograph and Veera Madakari, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. The mass hero impressed fans with his performance in the Tollywood hit Eega, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, adding a new dimension to his career. The star tried his luck in Bollywood with the Phoonk films and Rann but failed to make a strong impact.

Also read: We rarely see family photos these days: Sudeep

The actor acted alongside 'Thalapathy' Vijay in Puli, giving a section of the audience a reason to rejoice. The biggie, however, proved to be a colossal disappointment. Sudeep was last seen in the Bollywood actioner Dabangg 3 that featured him as the antagonist opposite Salman Khan. The film made a decent impact at the box office despite releasing amid the anti-CAA protests.

Sudeep will soon be seen in Kotigooba 3, a sequel to Kotigooba 2. The biggie features him in a stylish new avatar, which has grabbed a fair deal of attention for the right reasons. The cast includes Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani and Shraddha Das. He also has Phantom, co-starring powerhouse performer Shraddha Srinath. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.