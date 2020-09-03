Sudeep to collaborate with Prithviraj for a pan-India movie?

There’s no denying the fact that Sudeep is one of the biggest and most sought-after actors in Kannada cinema. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence and impressive range as a performer. According to a report carried by Cinema Express, the Pailwaan actor has been offered a key role in a pan-India movie that features Mollywood star Prithviraj in the role of a warrior.

The film, conceptualised and directed by Gokulraj Baskar, will be shot virtually and release in multiple languages. The makers reportedly want Sudeep to be a part of the project because he is a popular name across industries. It remains to be seen whether he takes up the biggie.

‘Deepanna’ became a popular name in Telugu cinema with the SS Rajamouli-directed Eega, which featured him as the antagonist. The star subsequently acted in Baahubali and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, consolidating his standing in the industry. He made an impact in Kollywood with Naan Ee (the Tamil version of Eega) and added a new dimension to his career. He acted with Vijay and Sridevi in the fantasy-drama Puli much to the delight of his fans. The magnum opus, however, did not do too well at the box office and failed to impress the target audience.

Sudeep entered the Hindi film industry with Phoonk, giving his fans a reason to rejoice. He subsequently appeared in the Bollywood films Phoonk 2, Rakht Charitra 2, Rann and the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.

Coming back to the present, Sudeep is awaiting the release of Kotigiooba 3. The film, a sequel to Kotigooba 2, features him in a stylish avatar that has created a great deal of buzz among fans. He also has the eagerly-awaited Phantom, co-starring Shraddha Srinath, in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.