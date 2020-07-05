Sudeep unveils Common Display Picture for Shivarajkumar’s birthday

Sudeep is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in Kannada cinema. A self-made star, he enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, humble nature and smart selection of roles. The mass hero has starred in quite a few popular films, proving his mettle. ‘Deepanna’, on Saturday (July 4), took to twitter and shared the Common Display Picture (CDP) for Sandalwood veteran Shivarajkumar’s birthday on July 12. The sweet gesture created a fair deal of buzz among fans with most of them thanking the Eega villain for supporting Shivanna.

“Happy to release the CDP designed by Shivannas fans in celebration of his bday on july 12,” (sic) tweeted the star.

Happy to release the CDP designed by Shivannas fans in celebration of his bday on july 12th.#ShivannaBdayCDP

🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/kXyf2iER2v — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 4, 2020

Sudeep shares a strong bond with Shivarajkumar and acted with him in the multi-starrer The Villain (2018) opened to a good response at the box office. The film, directed by Prem, featured 2.0 actress Amy Jackson as the leading lady and this proved to be one of its highlights.

Shivarajkumar made his big screen debut with Anand (1986), which emerged as a smash hit. He subsequently acted in movies such as Om, Jogi, Hrudaya Hrudaya and AK 47, thus becoming the ‘pride of Karnataka’.

Also Read: Throwback: Here's why Shivarajkumar decided to attend SIIMA 2017 weeks after his mother's death

He is, however, currently going through a difficult phase on the work front. The star was last seen in Drona, which sank without a trace. The ‘Hattrick Hero’ will soon be turning his attention to Bhajarangi 2, a sequel to the 2013 hit Bhajarangi.

Coming back to Sudeep, he was last seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3 that did well at the box office despite not faring as well as expected. The actor will soon be resuming work on the much-hyped Kotigooba 3, the third instalment of the Kotigiooba franchise. The film has a strong cast that includes Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and Nawab Shah. Sudeep also has Phantom in his kitty.