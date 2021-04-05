'Sulthan' first weekend box office collection: Karthi-starrer makes an impact

Actor Karthi's latest movie Sulthan opened to a good response at the Chennai box office on Friday (April 2), collecting Rs 55 lakh. It emerged as the best opener of the young star's career, outperforming Theeran. The action-thriller continued its run on Saturday and grossed Rs 46 lakh . The film witnessed some growth on Sunday while remaining the top choice on the masses. Initial estimates suggest that the day 3 collection is likely to be around Rs 50 lakh.



If this is indeed the case, Sulthan will end the first weekend with a gross collection of around Rs 1.51 crore and fail to beat the previously-mentioned Theeran. The H Vinoth-helmed cop drama had collected nearly Rs 1.79 crore at the Chennai box office in the first three days. This, however, is not too surprising as Sulthan has released during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Suriya back home after Covid-19 treatment, says Karthi

Sulthan features Karthi in a massy new avatar and marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Bakkiyaraj Kannan. It stars Tollywood and Sandalwood actor Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is the first Tamil movie of her career. The 'Kodava Beauty' recently garnered a fair deal of attention when her Kannada movie Pogaru opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a big hit. Many feel Sulthan has the potential to be a gamechanger for her.

The movie has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising Karthi's performance and the effective execution. The word of mouth is better than expected, which is likely to benefit the film in the coming days. It, however, may face competition from Godzilla vs Kong as the Hollywood biggie is still the choice of the target audience.



With Sulthan in theatres, Karthi is set to turn his attention to his eagerly-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan. Director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is an adaptation of a popular novel of the same name and may turn out to be a game-changer for Kollywood. The cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Kishore.