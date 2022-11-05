Suniel Shetty wishes daughter Athiya on her birthday

As his daughter Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming note for the actress.
Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie with Athiya. In the image, the actress looks Aathiya was seen wearing an indain attire while the actor was wearing a suit.
"Happy happy birthday my LIFE @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat," Suniel captioned the image.
Athiya made her debut with the romantic action film Hero in 2015. She was then seen in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.
Suniel will next be seen in Dharavi Bank, a series set in one of Asia's largest slums, Dharavi. It will mark his debut on the digital platform.
