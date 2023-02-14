Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

The makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the moster of iconic Indian blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, on Valentine's Day.

Titled Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues, the motion poster shows Sunny's character Tara Singh and Ameesha's Sakeena looking at each other with the iconic Udja Kale Kawan song playing in the background.

A tweet from Zee Studio read: "The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023."

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is the continuation of the first part but the story takes a 20-year leap. The conflict of Gadar 2 is reportedly said to unfold around the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The movie is produced by Anil Sharma Productions in association with Zee Studios. It is slated for August 11, 2023, release worldwide.