Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

'Gadar 2', directed by Anil Sharma, is the continuation of the first part but the story takes a 20-year leap

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 14 2023, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 14:52 ist
'Gadar' to return with sequel starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel on Aug 1. Credit: IANS Photo

The makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the moster of iconic Indian blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, on Valentine's Day.

Titled Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues, the motion poster shows Sunny's character Tara Singh and Ameesha's Sakeena looking at each other with the iconic Udja Kale Kawan song playing in the background.

Also Read | France says its troops misrepresented in 'Wakanda Forever'

A tweet from Zee Studio read: "The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023."

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is the continuation of the first part but the story takes a 20-year leap. The conflict of Gadar 2 is reportedly said to unfold around the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The movie is produced by Anil Sharma Productions in association with Zee Studios. It is slated for August 11, 2023, release worldwide.

