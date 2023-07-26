Sunny Deol gets emotional at ‘Gadar 2’ trailer launch

Sunny Deol gets emotional at ‘Gadar 2’ trailer launch

Dressed in his iconic character of Tara Singh, Sunny Deol was welcomed on stage with loud cheers, claps and whistles.

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 26 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 21:49 ist
Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood star Sunny Deol couldn’t hold back his tears after getting a great response for his upcoming film Gadar 2 trailer.

Actors Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Ameesha Patel and filmmaker Anil Sharma unveiled the trailer in Mumbai in presence of Indian media on Vijay Diwas on Wednesday.

Dressed in his iconic character of Tara Singh, Sunny Deol was welcomed on stage with loud cheers, claps and whistles.

When he was asked about the response he got for the trailer launch, Sunny got emotional and tears started trickling down his cheek.

He said due to weather, he was worried if the trailer launch would be done today and that he is extremely happy with the response.

For his fans, Sunny gave his Punjabi tadka and said: “Balle balle”.

Ameesha too had her moment. She said just like Sunny she’s got tears but quipped that she was scared that her makeup would get ruined.

Utkarsh was seen praising his on screen father Sunny Deol.

He said that it was a learning experience working with Sunny and added that he would on screen and of screen guided him.

Gadar 2 is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The film will be released on August 11.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Sunny Deol
Bollywood news
gadar 2

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 