Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid-19

The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 02 2020, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 08:27 ist
Indian Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood action hero and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 64-year-old Sunny Deol is currently in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Sunny Deol took to Twitter and informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.

“My Covid-19 test was done, which was positive…I am in isolation and okay..I am requesting those who have come in contact with me over the past few days, please isolate yourself and get the test done,” he said.

He had recently undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu.

