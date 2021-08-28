Suriya to play an invisible superhero in his next movie: Reports

Tamil star Suriya may soon collaborate with noted filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero movie, according to reports. The film will revolve around the adventures of the invisible protagonist, who loses his hand in an accident. The biggie will be backed by Rain On Film, a new production banner backed by 10 filmmakers. An official announcement about the same is likely to be made pretty soon.



Tamil cinema is no stranger to superhero sagas. Actor Jiiva starred in the 2012 release Mugamoodi, a film about a vigilante who tries to reform society. Rajinikanth's Enthiran, which emerged as a big hit at the box office, too is perceived to be a superhero movie. It revolved around what happens when a robot develops feelings for its creator's lover. 2.0, a 'spiritual sequel' to director Shankar's magnum opus, opened to a thunderous response at the box office in 2018.



It remains to be seen whether Suriya's movie helps the genre scale new heights. The Singam hero, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front, The star was last seen in the Gautham Menon-helmed segment in the anthology Navarasa, backed by Netflix. He is working on Vaadivaasal, directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran. He also has Jai Bhim in his kitty. Suriya was to collaborate with mass director Hari for the actioner Aruvaa but the flick has been put on hold.



Lokesh, on the other hand, hit the jackpot when Vijay's Master emerged as a major commercial success despite Covid-19 restrictions. He is working on Vikram, which marks his first collaboration with 'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan. The film is touted to be an action-thriller with mass elements. It has an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The 96 actor recently told DH that took up the flick merely to work with 'Kamal sir'.