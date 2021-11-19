Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' gets a release date

Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to hit the screens on February 4, 2022

The film is likely to feature a strong social message

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Nov 19 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 16:00 ist
The official poster of 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'. Credit: Twitter/@sunpictures

Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be hitting the screens worldwide on February 4, 2022. The producers Sun Pictures announced on Friday.

A tweet put out by the official handle of Sun Pictures read: "#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on Feb 4th, 2022!"

Meanwhile, Pandiraj, the director of the film, tweeted: "The time is immaterial when we come with a bang. Our Pongal and Diwali are all slated for February. Let's celebrate it together."

The film, which features Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, will also feature Sathyaraj, M S Baskar and Soori among others.

The music for the film is by D Imman and the cinematography is by ace cameraman Rathnavelu.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that like Suriya's other films in recent times, this film too will espouse a social cause.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

suriya
Kollywood
Entertainment News
Tamil Cinema

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 