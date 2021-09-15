Suriya's 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum' to release on Amazon Prime Video on Sep 24

Tamil film "Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum" (RARA), produced by South star Suriya, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The movie is the first project from the four-film deal between Amazon Prime Video and Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film features an ensemble cast of Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

Also read: Suriya to produce Karthi's upcoming film 'Viruman'

According to the streamer, the film is a social satire, themed around a village and its oddities offering a heady mix of humour and drama replete with human emotions.

The story follows Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi, who lose their bulls - Karuppan and Vellaiyan. Out of despair, Kunnimuthu sets out in search for the missing cattle.

"What ensues is a quest with multiple twists and turns in a setting where there’s an interesting interplay of the local politicians and police administration," the synopsis read.

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, said the film is a slice of life satire, "replete with simple human emotions and quirky instances that are sure to strike a chord."

"We are happy to have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video for this ambitious project," the actor said.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video India, said "Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum" aligned with the streamer's attempt to bring diverse stories.

"'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum' is a heartfelt story of simple human emotions peppered with humour around multiple situations which will surely find connection amongst the masses.

"I’m looking forward to the first offering of our recently announced collaboration with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment," Subramaniam said.

Director Moorthy said the film's cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring to life a "heartfelt" story.

"I am excited for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video which will help us take the film to an international audience at once. I can’t wait to see the reactions of viewers and hope they will enjoy watching it as much as we had fun creating it," Moorthy said.

The film is produced by Suriya and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.