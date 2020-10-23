Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' postponed indefinitely, 'Nadippin Nayagan' pens a note for fans

Actor Suriya, widely regarded as one of the most popular names in the Tamil film industry, took to Twitter to confirm that his eagerly-awaited Soorarai Pottru will not be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on October 30.



The mass hero revealed that the delay is inevitable as the team is yet to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from those associated with the 'aviation industry'.

He said that that the decision was a painful one as his fans were eager to enjoy the film in challenging times and urged his well-wishers to take the development in the right spirit.

Soorarai Pottru, directed by Saala Khadoos/ Irudhi Suttru helmer Sudha Kongara, is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and features Suriya in a new avatar. The film reportedly has an inspiring storyline and a distinct 'desi' flavour.

Also read: ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release on Amazon Prime Video: Top director Hari urges Suriya to reconsider his decision

The biggie, produced by the NGK actor himself, has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, 'Collection King' Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali. The film's soundtrack, composed by GV Prakash Kumar. has received rave reviews from a section of the audience and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

Soorarai Pottru was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers ultimately decided to go in for a 'direct to OTT' release and this ruffled a few feathers. Director Hari even urged Suriya to reconsider the decision.

Meanwhile, Suriya is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in the KV Anand-directed Kaappaan that made a decent impact at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The movie had a strong cast that included Sayyeshaa, Arya and Bollywood actor Boman Irani.

'Singam' has Hari's Aruvaa and a film with Asuran director Vetrimaaran in his kitty.

