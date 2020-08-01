Sushant Singh Rajput believed in planning for the future, says sister

SSR believed in planning for the future, says sister

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 01 2020, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 13:10 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14. Credit: Reuters Photo

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on Friday (July 31), took to Instagram to highlight that her brother believed in 'planning ahead' and had a positive outlook. She shared a photo of a whiteboard on which SSR had listed his short-term goals. 'Anni' apparently wanted to learn how to play the guitar and work on his fitness. 

"Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," (sic) she wrote.

Sushant, regarded as one of the brightest stars in the Hindi film industry, ended his life on June 14 much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Following this, fans claimed that several Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage his career as he was an 'outsider'. Some of them trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, terming them 'products of nepotism'. Popular actress Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the debate.

Sushant's father recently filed a complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with 'Anni' at the time of his death, alleging that the Jalebi star wanted to 'grab' the self-made star's wealth

Reacting to the allegations, Rhea said in a video statement that the truth will ultimately prevail. She, however, refrained from reacting to the allegations against her as her lawyer had asked her to do so. 

Meanwhile, SSR's last movie Dil Bechara released on Disney + Hotstar on July 24 and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. The film, an adaptation of the novel The Fault In Our Stars, revolved around the relationship between two terminally-ill friends. The cast included newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan. The film, helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Sushant Singh Rajput
bollywood
DH Entertainment

