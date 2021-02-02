Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB detains assistant film director

NCB detains film AD in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The name of Rishikesh Pawar had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrested earlier in the case

Taking the investigations further vis-a-vis the drug angle behind the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday questioned assistant director Rishikesh Pawar.

Sushant (34) was found hanging in his duplex flat at Mount Blanc building off Carter Road at Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

While the case of death has been transferred from the Mumbai Police to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB, are probing the financial and drug angle, respectively. Pawar was friendly with Sushant.

The NCB had earlier raided Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets and he is now being questioned.

It may be recalled, last year that the NCB had arrested Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik. They are currently out on bail.

