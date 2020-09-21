Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to summon Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, say reports

The drug probe by Narcotics Control Bureau regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going to witness a new turn as the NCB will summon Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning this week, according to a Times Now report.

The drug law enforcement agency is also expected to summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta for questioning.

NCB has decided to summon Deepika after it retrieved chats between her and Karishma, an employee of KWAN which is a talent management agency, that hinted at the consumption of drugs. The chats date back to October 2017.

According to the Times Now report, NCB has also summoned producer Madhu Mantena Verma on September 23. He has produced films like Ghajini, Queen, Super 30, etc. and is also an investor in Kwan.

The NCB had earlier taken Sushant's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in custody in relation with the case.