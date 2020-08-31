Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu condemn media trial against Rhea Chakraborty

Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu, on Sunday (August 30), took to Twitter to comment on the way in which a section of the media has reported on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She said that some channels have made a ‘monster’ out of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating ‘Anni’ at the time of his death. She added that it is important to let the authorities probe the matter and refrain from a ‘media trial’.

Actress Taapsee Pannu seconded Lakshmi and said that it is not right to ‘overtake’ the judiciary as the law states that one is innocent till proven guilty. She urged people to have faith in the system and respect ‘the deceased's sancity’.

“I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity,(sic)” tweeted the Pink star.

SSR, the star of popular films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14 much to the shock of his near and dear ones. A section of the Twitterverse, initially claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to ‘sabotage’ the self-made hero’s career. They even trolled star kids like Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’.

The case took a major turn when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar Police, alleging that Rhea had tried to ‘grab’ the Drive actor’s wealth. This led to a standoff between the police departments of Maharashtra and Bihar, making the investigation more complex. The Jalebi star reacted to the situation, saying that the ‘truth’ will prevail. The Supreme Court recently asked the CBI to probe the matter.

Rhea is currently being investigated by various agencies in connection with Sushant’s death.