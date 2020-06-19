Sushant Singh Rajput death: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor reacts to the blame game surrounding the tragedy

Promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life in Mumbai on June 14, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following this, a section of the audience claimed that a few Bollywood biggies had tried to ‘sabotage’ the star’s career as he was an ‘outsider’. Moreover, an advocate filed a case against the likes of Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor in Bihar in connection with the suicide.

Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor has now, reacted to the controversy and urged people to stop indulging in a ‘blame game’. He said that it is not right to ‘loathe the living’ following a tragic incident as it isn’t going to help in making the world a better place.

Harshvarrdhan added that being ‘hateful’ is a ‘dumb’ act and serves no purpose at all.

Sushant, who was born in Patna, began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, which connected with the target audience. Thereafter, he starred in Pavitra Rishta, impressing fans with his sincere performance.

After a successful stint on TV, he made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He went to act in well-received movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, proving his mettle. It was, however, the Neeraj Pandey-directed MS Dhoni that established him as a household name. The film, revolving around the life and struggles of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, emerged as a smash hit and impressed ‘Mahi’ fans.

Sushant suffered a setback when Raabta failed to do rake in the moolah. He, however, bounced back with Kedarnath and the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya. ‘Anni’ was last seen in Chhichchore, which proved to be a surprise hit. His much-hyped Drive arrived directly on Netflix, skipping the theatrical route. The actor’s last movie Dil Bechara too might get a digital-only release