Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mahesh Shetty pays an emotional tribute to his friend

Promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life in Mumbai on June 14, leaving countless movie buffs in a state of shock. Following this, several big names from Bollywood expressed shock at his death while fans proclaimed that he would live on in their hearts. The young star’s friend and Tellywood actor Mahesh Shetty recently reacted to the tragic incident and said that he is ‘speechless’. In his Instagram post, he wrote that he shared an ‘instant connection’ with the self-made star and considered him to be a brother.

Mahesh added that he felt happy while watching Sushant’s movies on the big screen as ‘Anni’ was always full of life and strived for perfection.

A few websites had reported that Sushant had tried reaching out to Mahesh before his death, which grabbed a fair deal of attention on social media. Reacting to this, the Banjo actor said that he wished that the call had connected.

Mahesh acted alongside Sushant in the Ekta Kapoor-backed Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The two reunited for the well-received Pavitra Rishta, which propelled the reel Dhoni to stardom.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s death has created a storm on social media with a section of the audience lashing out at Bollywood biggies for allegedly sabotaging his career. Most movie buffs have also urged the makers of SSR’s final film Dil Bechara to refrain from giving it a digital only release as it they want to watch it on the big screen,. The film, an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault in Our Stars, revolves around the bond between two cancer patients. It features Saif Ali Khan in a key role, which has piqued the curiosity.

Coming back to Mahesh, he will be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhuj, starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Many feel, it could be a gamechanger for him,