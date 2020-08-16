Sushant Singh Rajput had a keen interest in Hollywood: Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher is arguably one of the most outspoken and accomplished names in the Hindi film industry. During an interview with Times Now, he opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and recalled interacting with him while shooting for MS Dhoni. The veteran actor, who has been a part of International projects such as Bend It Like Beckham and You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, recalled shooting with him for MS Dhoni and revealed that ‘Anni’ was eager to know more about the differences between Bollywood and Hollywood.

“He used to ask me how I started working abroad, in films like Bend it Like Beckham, and how I dealt with the difficulty of speaking in English. I still remember that night. He kept asking me the difference between working in Hollywood and Bollywood,” said Kher.

The Daddy actor said that ‘Anni’ did not across as someone who would let depression get the better of him. He also highlighted that Sushant’s death marked the end of a promising career midway, which made it even more tragic. Reacting to the growing demand for a CBI probe in the matter, he said that it is important to know about the ‘lapses in the (initial) investigation’.

Sushant, who became a household name with his performance in the previously-mentioned MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai house/residence on June 14.

A section of the audience claimed that several Bollywood biggies had tried to ‘sabotage’ his career as he was a self-made star with no industry connections. Some of them even targeted the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’, which forced ‘Akira’ to quit Twitter.

The case took an unexpected, when SSR’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that upcoming actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ the self-made hero’s wealth. The Jalebi star, who was in a relationship with the ‘Patna boy’ at the time of his death, subtly reacting to the allegations, saying that the ‘truth’ will prevail. She has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case.