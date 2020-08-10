Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend pens an emotional note for the late actor

Siddharth Gupta, a close friend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, remembered the self-made hero with an emotional note and shared a throwback photo to highlight his bond with ‘Anni’. In his Instagram post, he asked his friend to come back ‘even as a shadow, even as a dream’. He used the hashtag ‘Warriors4SSR’ while posting the message, grabbing a fair deal of attention.

Sushant, the star of hit films such as MS Dhoni and Chhichhore, ended his life on June 14 much to the shock of his near and dear ones. This death re-ignited the nepotism debate with a section of the Twitterverse alleging that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage the outsider’s career. Some of them went on to troll the likes of Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor for being ‘products of nepotism’. Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Kangana Ranaut commented on the matter, adding a new dimension to the burning debate.

The case took a major turn when Sushant's father filed a complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating SSR at the time of his death, alleging that she wanted to 'grab' the self-made star's wealth. As the complaint was filed in Patna, it led to a standoff between the police departments of Maharashtra and Bihar.

The Jalebi heroine said in a video statement that the ‘truth’ will ultimately prevail. She, however, refrained from reacting to the allegations on the advice of her lawyer. She was questioned by the ED in connection with the case a few days ago. The second round of questioning is expected to take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been highlighting the unknown side of his personality. She recently revealed that her ‘bhai’ believed in planning for the future and had a detailed ‘to do’ list. In a separate post, she had remembered him on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and indicated that he will always remain the pride of the family.