Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece promises to study Astronomy in late actor’s memory

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh took to Instagram to reveal that the actor was thrilled by her decision to study Astronomy and had once expressed a desire to sneak into her class. She added that she would study the subject with full sincerity in his memory.

“When I told him I was planning to take an Astronomy class for my science requirement, he had told me he was going to sneak into this class with me. I'll study it well, in his memory, (sic)” she wrote on the social media platform.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Two deaths and a lot of politics

Sushant, who acted in popular films such as PK and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai resident on June 14, much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Following his death, a section of the Twitterverse alleged that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage the self-made hero’s career as he did not have industry connections. They also trolled the likes of Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor for being ‘products of nepotism’. The likes of Tiger Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate. Sushant’s brother-in-law launched the ‘Nepometer’ to help fans identify ‘nepotistic' films.

The case, meanwhile, took a surprising turn when SSR’s father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar Police alleging that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ the hero’s wealth. The Jalebi heroine, who was in a relationship with Sushant at the time of his death, soon issued a video statement, highlighting that the ‘truth’ would prevail. She has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case on two occasions. More details regarding the tragedy are likely to be revealed as the investigation progresses.