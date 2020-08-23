Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece remembers ‘Gulshan Mama’ with an emotional post

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Katyayni Aarya Rajput took to Instagram to remember her uncle with an emotional post. The youngster wrote that she still can’t come to terms with the fact that she will never hear his voice again. She revealed that she used to spend long hours with ‘Gulshan Mama’ and laugh at his jokes. Katyayni added that she would not let the grief of losing a near and dear one affect her ‘evolution’ as she wants him to be proud of her work.

“But I must not let my grieve drag me down and hamper my evolution because it would be a shame if I allowed it to happen. Your blood flows through my veins and I intend on making full use out of it. Gulshan mama, I am going to make you proud. I will always love you Gulshan Mama,” (sic) she added.

SSR, who impressed a section of the audience with films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, much to the shock of his fans.

Following his death, a section of Twitterverse lashed out at several biggies for allegedly trying to ‘sabotage’ the self-made hero’s career. Some of them even trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’. The backlash forced the Tevar actress to quit Twitter to avoid ‘negativity’.

The likes of Manoj Bajpayee and Kangana Ranaut also commented on the ‘insider vs outsider’ issue, adding a new layer to the debate.

The case took a major turn when the actor’s father KK Singh registered a complaint with the Bihar police claiming that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ the Patna boy’s wealth.

This resulted in a standoff between the Maharashtra and Bihar police, adding political undertones to the investigation. The Jalebi star, who was in a relationship with SSR at the time of his death, soon issued a statement and said that the ‘truth’ will prevail. The star, however, refrained from commenting on the allegations on her lawyer’s instructions. She has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the validity of the FIR filed in Patna and allowed the CBI to probe the SSR death case.