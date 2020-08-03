Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers brother on Raksha Bandhan, shares throwback photos

The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the actor on the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan and shared some photos from his childhood. She wrote on Instagram that the self-made hero will always remain the pride of the family and wished him on the special day.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan mera sweet sa baby. Bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan aur hamesha karte rahenge (We love you a lot dear and will love you forever). You were, you are and you will always be our pride,” she wrote.

Sushant, widely regarded as one of the brightest young stars in the Hindi film industry died by suicide on June 14 much to the shock of his near and dear ones. A section of the Twitterverse claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage the hero’s career as he was an ‘outsider’ with no industry connections. Some fans even trolled the likes of Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor for being ‘products of nepotism’. SSR’s brother in law soon launched the ‘nepometer’ to help movie buffs identify films that do not feature self-made stars.

Also Read: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A promising actor gone too soon

With the controversy in full swing, the case took a major turn when SSR’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police alleging that actress Rhea Chakraborty—who was in a relationship with ‘Anni’ at the time of his death—had tried to ‘grab’ the MS Dhoni star’s wealth. Reacting to the allegations, she said that the ‘truth’ would prevail.

Coming back to SSR, he started his Bollywood career with Kai Po Che that emerged as a sleeper hit. It was, however, Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni that established him as a household name. SSR, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Raabta proved to be a commercial failure. His last film Dil Bechara released directly on Hotstar nearly a month after his demise and emerged as a ‘digital blockbuster’. The film was a romantic-drama and revolved around the bond between two terminally-ill friends.