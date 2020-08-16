Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares a photo from his childhood

The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of her ‘bhai’. She also posted a few penned by American Novelist Brad Meltzer and urged people to unite to help her get justice for ‘Anni’.

“When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before. _- Brad Meltzer,” she posted.

Sushant, the star of films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, much to the shock of his fans.

Following his death, a section of Twitterverse claimed that several biggies had tried to ‘sabotage’ his career as he was a self-made star with no industry connections. Some of them even targeted the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’, which forced ‘Akira’ to deactivate her Twitter account.

Stars like Tiger Shroff and Kangana Ranaut also commented on the issue, adding a new layer to the discussion.

The case took a major turn when the actor’s father KK Singh registered a complaint with the Bihar police claiming that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ the PK actor’s wealth.

This resulted in a standoff between the Maharashtra and Bihar police, making the investigation more complex. The Jalebi star, who was dating SSR at the time of his death, soon issued a statement and said that the ‘truth’ will prevail. She has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta, has been revealing the unknown facets of Sushant’s personality. According to her, he believed in planning for the future and had a detailed ‘to do’ list. Shweta also remembered the actor on Rakshabandhan and said that he will always be the pride of the family.