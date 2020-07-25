Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Dil Bechara’ becomes highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. His final film Dil Bechara, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (July 24), has become the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb and received rave reviews from all corners. The film has a score of 10/10 from over 1000 ratings, which is considered to be a big achievement by Bollywood standards. Many feel, this proves that ‘Anni’ was a popular hero and had earned the respect of fans with his impressive body of work.

‘The Patna boy’ began his acting career with the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, beginning a new chapter in his life. He subsequently became a household name with Pavitra Rishta. SSR eventually made his big screen debut with the commercially successful Kai Po Che, giving strong proof of his abilities.

Also Read: ‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant Singh Rajput steals the show in his last movie

SSR went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, the Dibaker Banerjee-helmed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and the Aamir Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer PK. It was, however, the much-hyped MS Dhoni that established him as a force to be reckoned with. The film revolved around the personal and professional struggles of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and set the box office on fire. Sushant, however, could not capitalise on this as his next release Raabta failed to be live up to expectations.

He luckily bounced back with the sleeper hit Chhichhore (co-starring Shraddha Kapoor). SSR collaborated with Karan Johar for Drive, one of the biggest projects of his career. The movie, however, released directly on Netflix amid reports of KJo being unhappy with the final product.

Coming back to Dil Bechara, it is a romantic drama that highlights the bond between two terminally ill friends. It stars Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady, marking her big screen debut. The music has been composed by ace composer AR Rahman